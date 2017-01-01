-
The Year Of Progress And Resolve
Yes, 2016 will soon be in the books, but several of the year's moments were so unforgettable that we had to share them with our readers again. Sure, there were exciting new developments — a new boat ramp at Fort Smallwood Park, upgrades to Mountain Road and the inaugural Bounty of the Bay seafood festival — but the last 12 months were also marked by tragedy and the resilience of the Pasadena community.
Yes, 2016 will soon be in the books, but several of the year’s moments were so unforgettable that we had to share them with our readers again. Sure, there were exciting new developments — a new boat ramp at Fort Smallwood Park, upgrades to Mountain Road and the inaugural Bounty of the Bay seafood festival — but the last 12 months were also marked by tragedy and the resilience of the Pasadena community.
Crabby Crawlers Holds Successful Pub Crawl FundraiserThe Pasadena Crabby Crawlers sponsored their sixth annual pub crawl on Saturday, December 10, to raise money for A Child’s Christmas, an annual gift drive organized by the Pasadena Business Association. Thanks to generous donations from Pasadena and Glen Burnie pubs and restaurants, as well...
PBA Reflects On 30 Years Of Bettering The CommunityWhether they’re collecting donations for a food pantry, fundraising for scholarships to send students to college, or advocating the interests of small-business owners to county or state officials, the volunteers united behind the Pasadena Business Association (PBA) have dedicated 30 years to...
Chesa-WHAT? Chesa-PEAKE. Cougar Field Hockey Wins State TitleCHESTERTOWN, Md.—When the final horn sounded on November 12, and the Chesapeake field hockey team had claimed the 3A state championship with a 3-1 win over Westminster at Washington College, Cougar players and coaches couldn’t hold back the tears. “I don’t even feel like it...
The Aftermath Of The 2016 Presidential Election In Anne Arundel CountyCall it contentious, categorize it as bitter, callous and crude, but don’t call it boring. The 2016 presidential race captivated the nation and defied historical trends. How many people predicted that the field of candidates would include a real estate mogul and a 74-year-old self-proclaimed...
Eagles And Cougars Join Forces, Win AAU State Championship For PBC 19U TeamA coalition of current and former Eagle and Cougar baseball players put their school rivalry aside this fall and joined forces as part of the 19U Pasadena Eagles baseball team, which capped a stellar season in the Riva Park-based Amateur Athletic Union RBI League with an AAU state championship on...
Panthers Slay The Dragon On Championship Sunday, Defeat Old Mill 29-13The Panthers 90-pounders football team rose to dragon-slaying heights on November 14, putting together an outstanding all-around performance and winning the Anne Arundel County Central Division championship over Old Mill 29-13 at Chesapeake High School. The Panthers (8-3) got four touchdowns from...
12U Bucs Go Unbeaten For County ChampionshipThe 12U Bucs football team put the finishing touch on an undefeated county season on November 11 with a dramatic 22-20 come-from-behind victory over South River in the Anne Arundel Youth Football Association 12U National division championship game at Glen Burnie High School. After running the...
PSC U10 Crew Go Unbeaten In Fall 2016, Win Mountain Road TournamentThe Pasadena Soccer Club U10 Crew completed its travel league season in the Central Maryland Soccer Association undefeated at 6-0-2 and finished the fall season undefeated overall at 11-0-5 with wins at the Columbus Day Cup in Westminster and Mountain Road Soccer tournaments. The team comprised...
PBA UpdateIt is hard to believe that the Christmas holidays are here already. Where does the time go? On behalf of the Pasadena Business Association, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. This is a fun time for family and friends to get together.
Remember to shop local when buying those gifts. We keep the money in Pasadena by shopping in Pasadena. We help our local businesses thrive so they can give back to the community by supporting our sports teams, schools and churches. You can find goods and services on the PBA website (www.pasadenabusinessassociation.com). You can also pick up a PBA Membership Directory and Community Guide at Lauer’s supermarkets or PBA member businesses....
North Arundel Savings Bank Celebrates 60 YearsBack in 1956, Dwight D. Eisenhower had just run a successful re-election campaign for president. Earlier in the year, Elvis Presley released “Heartbreak Hotel,” the hit single that would later be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. "My Fair Lady" had just opened on Broadway...
Driven To Succeed: Baxter Tire & Auto Celebrates Three Decades In PasadenaAny half decent Santa impersonator will admit that he relies on an army of elves to work collaboratively when manufacturing toys to deliver across the world on Christmas Eve. At Baxter Tire & Auto, owners John and Rose Baxter follow a similar team-oriented philosophy but on a smaller scale....
Deposit Your Trust In Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings BankIt was the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Michael Schutt, vice president of commercial lending for Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank, wasn’t enjoying a slow-paced morning around his office. Instead, he was spending the morning of his holiday weekend stopping by a customer’s house to...
Students Raise Funds For Autism In Support Of ClassmatesStudents from Pasadena Elementary School have spent the entire year fundraising for Autism Speaks Walk, the largest fundraiser for autism awareness, which took place in Baltimore on November 12. As a designated Anne Arundel County autism site, the school has three classes dedicated to students with...
George Fox Students Participate In National Art ContestFrom dance choreography, film production and literature to music composition, photography and visual arts, youth from George Fox Middle School recently shared their creative works during the National PTA Reflections art contest. Works of art were representations of the 2016 theme, “What is...
Chesapeake Bay Middle Finds The Golden Ticket With “Willy Wonka Jr.”Depending on your age, you were either enthralled or mildly terrified by the 1971 film adaptation of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” in which a bratty gum-chewing champion balloons into a blueberry, a man and his grandson are nearly chopped up by a fan after drinking fizzy-...
Bodkin Stalwart Prepares For RetirementWhen Bodkin Elementary School closes for winter break on December 22, custodian Al Talley, one of the school’s friendliest and most familiar faces, will fist-bump students and staff one last time before leaving the school he’s called home for more than 20 years. “The teachers,...
CHS Students Exhibit Paintings At The Walters Art MuseumTwo Chesapeake High School students, senior Asmaa Hasan and junior Mackenzie Primrose, had their paintings included in the Visual Art Student Showcase held at the Walters Art Museum this November. Their colorful art was first displayed at Westfield Annapolis Mall in May as part of an Anne Arundel...
Music And Comedy Coming To Rams Head On StageWith the holidays underway, now’s as good a time as any for some harmony and unity. As comedian Paula Poundstone noted, even if you attend a concert or a standup performance alone, you’re bound to make friends with members of the surrounding crowd. With that in mind, two acts –...
Chesapeake Ballet Company To Present “The Nutcracker”For decades, audiences around the world have celebrated the holiday season with Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy – a tradition that Chesapeake Ballet Company (CBC) will continue as it presents “The Nutcracker” on December 10-11 and 17-18 at the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis...
No-Maj In “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them”I can't say for certain whether or not there were any witches or wizards attending my screening of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the latest film in J.K. Rowling's popular wizarding world of storytelling, but I could have sworn that I smelled some fluxweed and...
Council UpdateI hope that everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving; it is one of my favorite holidays, and I cannot believe it has come and gone so fast. This year in general has really gone by fast. Tree lighting ceremonies are being held throughout the county the last few weeks, many people were out getting those great deals the day after Thanksgiving, and everyone’s favorite Christmas movies are on repeat. Christmastime is officially here, and with all that is going on in the country and throughout the world, there is no better time than the Christmas season to be with one’s family, enjoy one another and give back what we can to those in need. We know that it is not the hustle and bustle...
Stop Intimidation And ViolenceI do not know a single person whose favorite presidential candidate won in every election. Disappointment often follows an election, but that is part of American democracy. Recent disturbing images have left many of us discouraged and in disbelief. What has given rise to such actions? What can we...
Remembering The HomelessWith our attention turning to the Christmas holiday and the hope of a brighter new year, let’s not forget that there are many people around us who are just hoping to make it through another day. Pasadena is such a wonderful community. I know many people in our community who have a heart to...
Providing Homes And Jobs, But Maintaining Our Rural And Maritime HeritageOur fundamental vision is for Anne Arundel County to be the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland. Managing our lands, creeks and rivers appropriately is integral to that vision. How we manage our natural resources determines where we live, shop and recreate; where we work and...
Tech Talk With Dr. CranskaDentistry and modern science have not been able to find a cure or preventative measure for tooth decay. New clinical studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after eating may help to prevent tooth decay.
Q: What is tooth decay?
A: Dental decay (also known as cavities or caries) is a bacterial disease. Everyone has bacteria in their mouth that cause caries. These bacteria form a plaque on teeth (sticky bacterial biofilm); a high sugar and starch diet is turned into acid by these bacteria, which causes decalcification and cavities in the tooth, destroys the tooth enamel and allows the decay to occur.
Q: How does chewing sugarless gum help prevent cavities?
A: Chewing gum for...
Lasers Are Not Just For “Star Wars” AnymoreDid you know that unlike what we see in the movies, lasers can be used to benefit your pet? The word “laser” is an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.” Lasers have been successfully used for surgery and therapy in humans for many years. A...
Revolutionary Dry Eye TreatmentThere is a new revolutionary treatment, LipiFlow, for patients who suffer from dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). MGD, a progressive eye disease that affects 300 million people worldwide, stems from blockages in the oil-producing meibomian glands located in the eyelids. LipiFlow...
The ABC's Of InflammationA full spectrum of medical problems is caused by chronic inflammation. Fatigue is No. 1 on the list when patients visit their physician's office. Long-term chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and any neuromuscular disorders have always involved...
