  • The Year Of Progress And Resolve

    Yes, 2016 will soon be in the books, but several of the year’s moments were so unforgettable that we had to share them with our readers again. Sure, there were exciting new developments — a new boat ramp at Fort Smallwood Park, upgrades to Mountain Road and the inaugural Bounty of the Bay seafood festival — but the last 12 months were also marked by tragedy and the resilience of the Pasadena community.

    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Crabby Crawlers Holds Successful Pub Crawl Fundraiser

    The Pasadena Crabby Crawlers sponsored their sixth annual pub crawl on Saturday, December 10, to raise money for A Child’s Christmas, an annual gift drive organized by the Pasadena Business Association. Thanks to generous donations from Pasadena and Glen Burnie pubs and restaurants, as well...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • PBA Update

    It is hard to believe that the Christmas holidays are here already. Where does the time go? On behalf of the Pasadena Business Association, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. This is a fun time for family and friends to get together.
    Remember to shop local when buying those gifts. We keep the money in Pasadena by shopping in Pasadena. We help our local businesses thrive so they can give back to the community by supporting our sports teams, schools and churches. You can find goods and services on the PBA website (www.pasadenabusinessassociation.com). You can also pick up a PBA Membership Directory and Community Guide at Lauer’s supermarkets or PBA member businesses....
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Council Update

    I hope that everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving; it is one of my favorite holidays, and I cannot believe it has come and gone so fast. This year in general has really gone by fast. Tree lighting ceremonies are being held throughout the county the last few weeks, many people were out getting those great deals the day after Thanksgiving, and everyone’s favorite Christmas movies are on repeat. Christmastime is officially here, and with all that is going on in the country and throughout the world, there is no better time than the Christmas season to be with one’s family, enjoy one another and give back what we can to those in need. We know that it is not the hustle and bustle...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Stop Intimidation And Violence

    I do not know a single person whose favorite presidential candidate won in every election. Disappointment often follows an election, but that is part of American democracy. Recent disturbing images have left many of us discouraged and in disbelief. What has given rise to such actions? What can we...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Remembering The Homeless

    With our attention turning to the Christmas holiday and the hope of a brighter new year, let’s not forget that there are many people around us who are just hoping to make it through another day. Pasadena is such a wonderful community. I know many people in our community who have a heart to...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Providing Homes And Jobs, But Maintaining Our Rural And Maritime Heritage

    Our fundamental vision is for Anne Arundel County to be the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland. Managing our lands, creeks and rivers appropriately is integral to that vision. How we manage our natural resources determines where we live, shop and recreate; where we work and...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Tech Talk With Dr. Cranska

    Dentistry and modern science have not been able to find a cure or preventative measure for tooth decay. New clinical studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after eating may help to prevent tooth decay.
    Q: What is tooth decay?
    A: Dental decay (also known as cavities or caries) is a bacterial disease. Everyone has bacteria in their mouth that cause caries. These bacteria form a plaque on teeth (sticky bacterial biofilm); a high sugar and starch diet is turned into acid by these bacteria, which causes decalcification and cavities in the tooth, destroys the tooth enamel and allows the decay to occur.
    Q: How does chewing sugarless gum help prevent cavities?
    A: Chewing gum for...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Lasers Are Not Just For “Star Wars” Anymore

    Did you know that unlike what we see in the movies, lasers can be used to benefit your pet? The word “laser” is an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.” Lasers have been successfully used for surgery and therapy in humans for many years. A...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • Revolutionary Dry Eye Treatment

    There is a new revolutionary treatment, LipiFlow, for patients who suffer from dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). MGD, a progressive eye disease that affects 300 million people worldwide, stems from blockages in the oil-producing meibomian glands located in the eyelids. LipiFlow...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

  • The ABC's Of Inflammation

    A full spectrum of medical problems is caused by chronic inflammation. Fatigue is No. 1 on the list when patients visit their physician's office. Long-term chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and any neuromuscular disorders have always involved...
    >> Continued
    Comment 0

