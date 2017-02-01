-
Provided
Olivia Bailey earned her scholarship by demonstrating community service, great leadership and a commitment to helping others.
CHS Senior Earns Leaders & Achievers Scholarship
Chesapeake High School senior Olivia Bailey has found the secret to happiness: giving. She has woven community service throughout her daily life, making her a positive example of what young people can accomplish. Recently, the tables turned on Bailey, making her the recipient of a generous gift. She received a $1,000 scholarship from the Comcast Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Program.
- Provided
Provided
CommunityCommunity
The Pasadena Business Association held its annual tree lighting with a crowd of 1,000 people in attendance. We had games, cookies, hot chocolate, a photo booth and, of course, the most popular Santa and his elf. Pictures with Santa were a highlight for the evening.
We want to thank the businesses that make this evening possible: Ace Hardware & Hearth, Arundel Federal Savings Bank, Atlantic Coast Charters, Bay Country Rentals, Bruster's Ice Cream, Calvert Veterinary Center, Katrina Krauss Photography/Free State Photo Booth, Macaroni Kid, Marco Pizza, Mojo Creative Digital, Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille, the Greene Turtle, Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, and Welcome to
Laura Martin was working one of her three part-time jobs, this one as a bus driver, when lumps of hair started falling out. After getting a double mastectomy and beating breast cancer, she was now diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was worried about getting teased by kids. She opted not to tell them
At the end of the Maryland General Assembly's 2016 legislative session, I wrote an article that highlighted some of the good, bad and ugly legislation that was passed and how it affects Anne Arundel County. Governor Larry Hogan has shown that he and his administration are dedicated to improving Maryland's future by improving its education system, infrastructure and public safety without increasing taxes or our debt. The $17.1 billion budget continues to be a responsible way of funding all necessary state-funded programs and agencies without raiding special funds or raising taxes on Maryland's citizens.
One of the main funding initiatives in the governor's budget
Over the last several years, much debate has surrounded the Roger B. Taney statue on the grounds of the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Roger B. Taney, a native Marylander, served as a state delegate, state senator, United States Secretary of the Treasury, attorney general of the United States
We all want to look and feel our best. Carrying around excess weight is a strain on the body's organs and systems. The good news is that losing even just a small amount — 5-10 percent of your weight — brings great benefits that include increased energy, reduced soreness, and improved health from lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. It also contributes to better blood sugar levels, prevention of Type 2 diabetes, and reduced risk of heart attack or stroke. In fact, obesity is directly correlated to hypertension and Type 2 adult-onset diabetes.
To maintain a healthy weight, try small lifestyle choices, like eating more whole grains and produce, drinking plenty of water,
