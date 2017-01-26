Severna Park Voice Arundel Voice Pasadena Voice
    • File Photo
      The intensity of Polar Bear Plunge is only as extreme as you want it to be. You can run into the water up to your knees, or you can splash around and fully submerge yourself. Just be sure to be safe and considerate while you’re having fun.

    Nervous About The Plunge? Here Are The Top Five Thoughts To Have In The Back Of Your MindExclusive

    The Polar Bear Plunge can be either a lot of fun or a little scary — it all depends on how you look at it. Here are five thoughts to keep in the back of your head to ensure you stay safe and sane when you’re barreling toward the brisk waters of the bay.

    5. Be Aware Of Yourself And Of Others

  • Boulevard Park Meeting Over Rehab Home Gets Rowdy

    When business owner Noel Smith announced plans in 2015 to build a methadone clinic near Hog Neck Road, the community rallied against it, causing Smith to look elsewhere. During a meeting at Long Point Hall on January 17, 2017, Boulevard Park residents came out in equal force, expressing concerns about a rehab home that may take over an existing site on Maryland Avenue.
    The director and founder of the Serenity Sistas recovery home in Annapolis, Angel Traynor has a contract on the Pasadena property, which includes one large house and three smaller units. She is currently seeking funding from a bank.
    “I am very passionate about recovery, and I am very passionate about helping people...
  • Polar Bear Plunge Is All About Freezin’ For A Reason

    What’s the coolest activity you have planned this winter? For Marylanders, particularly those living in the Chesapeake Bay area, there are few January traditions quite as memorable or as rewarding as the state’s Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD), set this...
  • Tips And Ideas To Put The Fun In Fundraising

    Fundraising is tough. There is no getting past that fact. Asking family members, friends or coworkers for money is no easy task — even if that money will go on to do something great like support Special Olympics Maryland. While fundraising is tough, it is certainly not impossible. With a...
  • Cool Schools Challenge Lets Students Leave Their Mark

    This year, countless students from Anne Arundel County and all over Maryland will take an icy dip in the Chesapeake Bay. Unlike the brave souls entering the waters on Saturday, January 28, these students will take some time out of their busy academic schedules to hit the bay as part of the Cool...
  • PBA Update

    It is hard to believe that the Christmas holidays are here already. Where does the time go? On behalf of the Pasadena Business Association, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. This is a fun time for family and friends to get together.
    Remember to shop local when buying those gifts. We keep the money in Pasadena by shopping in Pasadena. We help our local businesses thrive so they can give back to the community by supporting our sports teams, schools and churches. You can find goods and services on the PBA website (www.pasadenabusinessassociation.com). You can also pick up a PBA Membership Directory and Community Guide at Lauer’s supermarkets or PBA member businesses....
  • Council Update

    I hope that everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving; it is one of my favorite holidays, and I cannot believe it has come and gone so fast. This year in general has really gone by fast. Tree lighting ceremonies are being held throughout the county the last few weeks, many people were out getting those great deals the day after Thanksgiving, and everyone’s favorite Christmas movies are on repeat. Christmastime is officially here, and with all that is going on in the country and throughout the world, there is no better time than the Christmas season to be with one’s family, enjoy one another and give back what we can to those in need. We know that it is not the hustle and bustle...
  • Stop Intimidation And Violence

    I do not know a single person whose favorite presidential candidate won in every election. Disappointment often follows an election, but that is part of American democracy. Recent disturbing images have left many of us discouraged and in disbelief. What has given rise to such actions? What can we...
  • Remembering The Homeless

    With our attention turning to the Christmas holiday and the hope of a brighter new year, let’s not forget that there are many people around us who are just hoping to make it through another day. Pasadena is such a wonderful community. I know many people in our community who have a heart to...
  • Providing Homes And Jobs, But Maintaining Our Rural And Maritime Heritage

    Our fundamental vision is for Anne Arundel County to be the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland. Managing our lands, creeks and rivers appropriately is integral to that vision. How we manage our natural resources determines where we live, shop and recreate; where we work and...
  • Tech Talk With Dr. Cranska

    Dentistry and modern science have not been able to find a cure or preventative measure for tooth decay. New clinical studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after eating may help to prevent tooth decay.
    Q: What is tooth decay?
    A: Dental decay (also known as cavities or caries) is a bacterial disease. Everyone has bacteria in their mouth that cause caries. These bacteria form a plaque on teeth (sticky bacterial biofilm); a high sugar and starch diet is turned into acid by these bacteria, which causes decalcification and cavities in the tooth, destroys the tooth enamel and allows the decay to occur.
    Q: How does chewing sugarless gum help prevent cavities?
    A: Chewing gum for...
  • Lasers Are Not Just For “Star Wars” Anymore

    Did you know that unlike what we see in the movies, lasers can be used to benefit your pet? The word “laser” is an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.” Lasers have been successfully used for surgery and therapy in humans for many years. A...
  • Revolutionary Dry Eye Treatment

    There is a new revolutionary treatment, LipiFlow, for patients who suffer from dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). MGD, a progressive eye disease that affects 300 million people worldwide, stems from blockages in the oil-producing meibomian glands located in the eyelids. LipiFlow...
  • The ABC's Of Inflammation

    A full spectrum of medical problems is caused by chronic inflammation. Fatigue is No. 1 on the list when patients visit their physician's office. Long-term chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and any neuromuscular disorders have always involved...
