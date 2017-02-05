At the end of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2016 legislative session, I wrote an article that highlighted some of the good, bad and ugly legislation that was passed and how it affects Anne Arundel County. Governor Larry Hogan has shown that he and his administration are dedicated to improving Maryland’s future by improving its education system, infrastructure and public safety without increasing taxes or our debt. The $17.1 billion budget continues to be a responsible way of funding all necessary state-funded programs and agencies without raiding special funds or raising taxes on Maryland’s citizens.

One of the main funding initiatives in the governor’s budget...