January 26, 2017
File Photo
The intensity of Polar Bear Plunge is only as extreme as you want it to be. You can run into the water up to your knees, or you can splash around and fully submerge yourself. Just be sure to be safe and considerate while you’re having fun.
Nervous About The Plunge? Here Are The Top Five Thoughts To Have In The Back Of Your MindExclusive
The Polar Bear Plunge can be either a lot of fun or a little scary — it all depends on how you look at it. Here are five thoughts to keep in the back of your head to ensure you stay safe and sane when you’re barreling toward the brisk waters of the bay.
Boulevard Park Meeting Over Rehab Home Gets RowdyWhen business owner Noel Smith announced plans in 2015 to build a methadone clinic near Hog Neck Road, the community rallied against it, causing Smith to look elsewhere. During a meeting at Long Point Hall on January 17, 2017, Boulevard Park residents came out in equal force, expressing concerns about a rehab home that may take over an existing site on Maryland Avenue.
The director and founder of the Serenity Sistas recovery home in Annapolis, Angel Traynor has a contract on the Pasadena property, which includes one large house and three smaller units. She is currently seeking funding from a bank.
“I am very passionate about recovery, and I am very passionate about helping people...
Polar Bear Plunge Is All About Freezin’ For A ReasonWhat’s the coolest activity you have planned this winter? For Marylanders, particularly those living in the Chesapeake Bay area, there are few January traditions quite as memorable or as rewarding as the state’s Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD), set this...
Tips And Ideas To Put The Fun In FundraisingFundraising is tough. There is no getting past that fact. Asking family members, friends or coworkers for money is no easy task — even if that money will go on to do something great like support Special Olympics Maryland. While fundraising is tough, it is certainly not impossible. With a...
Cool Schools Challenge Lets Students Leave Their MarkThis year, countless students from Anne Arundel County and all over Maryland will take an icy dip in the Chesapeake Bay. Unlike the brave souls entering the waters on Saturday, January 28, these students will take some time out of their busy academic schedules to hit the bay as part of the Cool...
Pasadena Football Club Aims To Bolster Northeast PipelineBucs and Chargers football families have enjoyed their neighborhood rivalry for years, always with the understanding that the kids are often classmates and neighborhood friends. For Northeast head coach Brian Baublitz, one aspect of the Bucs-Chargers dynamic needed fortifying: the kids need to be...
Chesapeake Wrestling Defeats Northeast 54-18The Chesapeake and Northeast wrestling teams have both put together solid seasons as the teams prepare for the county championships in February, and the Cougars came away with a 54-18 victory over the Eagles in the teams’ head-to-head matchup on January 24. Here are the full results of...
Diagnosed With MS, Chesapeake’s Blanchard Stays Positive, DeterminedIf you need a reminder on how to maintain perspective in life, or if you want to know how to face adversity with a mentality of unchecked strength, or if you simply want to soak up the positive vibes of a person for whom optimism and enthusiasm are the only paths to take, talk to Chesapeake senior...
Eagles And Cougars Join Forces, Win AAU State Championship For PBC 19U TeamA coalition of current and former Eagle and Cougar baseball players put their school rivalry aside this fall and joined forces as part of the 19U Pasadena Eagles baseball team, which capped a stellar season in the Riva Park-based Amateur Athletic Union RBI League with an AAU state championship on...
PBA UpdateIt is hard to believe that the Christmas holidays are here already. Where does the time go? On behalf of the Pasadena Business Association, we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. This is a fun time for family and friends to get together.
Remember to shop local when buying those gifts. We keep the money in Pasadena by shopping in Pasadena. We help our local businesses thrive so they can give back to the community by supporting our sports teams, schools and churches. You can find goods and services on the PBA website (www.pasadenabusinessassociation.com). You can also pick up a PBA Membership Directory and Community Guide at Lauer’s supermarkets or PBA member businesses....
North Arundel Savings Bank Celebrates 60 YearsBack in 1956, Dwight D. Eisenhower had just run a successful re-election campaign for president. Earlier in the year, Elvis Presley released “Heartbreak Hotel,” the hit single that would later be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. "My Fair Lady" had just opened on Broadway...
Driven To Succeed: Baxter Tire & Auto Celebrates Three Decades In PasadenaAny half decent Santa impersonator will admit that he relies on an army of elves to work collaboratively when manufacturing toys to deliver across the world on Christmas Eve. At Baxter Tire & Auto, owners John and Rose Baxter follow a similar team-oriented philosophy but on a smaller scale....
Deposit Your Trust In Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings BankIt was the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Michael Schutt, vice president of commercial lending for Bay-Vanguard Federal Savings Bank, wasn’t enjoying a slow-paced morning around his office. Instead, he was spending the morning of his holiday weekend stopping by a customer’s house to...
Students Raise Funds For Autism In Support Of ClassmatesStudents from Pasadena Elementary School have spent the entire year fundraising for Autism Speaks Walk, the largest fundraiser for autism awareness, which took place in Baltimore on November 12. As a designated Anne Arundel County autism site, the school has three classes dedicated to students with...
George Fox Students Participate In National Art ContestFrom dance choreography, film production and literature to music composition, photography and visual arts, youth from George Fox Middle School recently shared their creative works during the National PTA Reflections art contest. Works of art were representations of the 2016 theme, “What is...
Chesapeake Bay Middle Finds The Golden Ticket With “Willy Wonka Jr.”Depending on your age, you were either enthralled or mildly terrified by the 1971 film adaptation of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” in which a bratty gum-chewing champion balloons into a blueberry, a man and his grandson are nearly chopped up by a fan after drinking fizzy-...
Bodkin Stalwart Prepares For RetirementWhen Bodkin Elementary School closes for winter break on December 22, custodian Al Talley, one of the school’s friendliest and most familiar faces, will fist-bump students and staff one last time before leaving the school he’s called home for more than 20 years. “The teachers,...
“Show Boat” Sets Sail At Toby’s Dinner TheatreExclusiveBilled as an American classic, “Show Boat” made its debut at Toby’s Dinner Theatre on January 12, and that wasn’t just the debut of this production – it was the first time in Toby’s nearly four-decade history that this iconic piece of American culture has been...
The Nick Schnebelen Band Comes To Rams Head January 18ExclusiveHailing from the Midwest — where his parents’ band Little Eva & The Works frequented clubs, honkytonks and festivals — Nick Schnebelen knows about the blues and its power to connect with people through raw emotions. He also knows how to impress audiences with his lead guitar...
CHS Students Exhibit Paintings At The Walters Art MuseumTwo Chesapeake High School students, senior Asmaa Hasan and junior Mackenzie Primrose, had their paintings included in the Visual Art Student Showcase held at the Walters Art Museum this November. Their colorful art was first displayed at Westfield Annapolis Mall in May as part of an Anne Arundel...
Music And Comedy Coming To Rams Head On StageWith the holidays underway, now’s as good a time as any for some harmony and unity. As comedian Paula Poundstone noted, even if you attend a concert or a standup performance alone, you’re bound to make friends with members of the surrounding crowd. With that in mind, two acts –...
Council UpdateI hope that everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving; it is one of my favorite holidays, and I cannot believe it has come and gone so fast. This year in general has really gone by fast. Tree lighting ceremonies are being held throughout the county the last few weeks, many people were out getting those great deals the day after Thanksgiving, and everyone’s favorite Christmas movies are on repeat. Christmastime is officially here, and with all that is going on in the country and throughout the world, there is no better time than the Christmas season to be with one’s family, enjoy one another and give back what we can to those in need. We know that it is not the hustle and bustle...
Stop Intimidation And ViolenceI do not know a single person whose favorite presidential candidate won in every election. Disappointment often follows an election, but that is part of American democracy. Recent disturbing images have left many of us discouraged and in disbelief. What has given rise to such actions? What can we...
Remembering The HomelessWith our attention turning to the Christmas holiday and the hope of a brighter new year, let’s not forget that there are many people around us who are just hoping to make it through another day. Pasadena is such a wonderful community. I know many people in our community who have a heart to...
Providing Homes And Jobs, But Maintaining Our Rural And Maritime HeritageOur fundamental vision is for Anne Arundel County to be the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland. Managing our lands, creeks and rivers appropriately is integral to that vision. How we manage our natural resources determines where we live, shop and recreate; where we work and...
Tech Talk With Dr. CranskaDentistry and modern science have not been able to find a cure or preventative measure for tooth decay. New clinical studies show that chewing sugarless gum for 20 minutes after eating may help to prevent tooth decay.
Q: What is tooth decay?
A: Dental decay (also known as cavities or caries) is a bacterial disease. Everyone has bacteria in their mouth that cause caries. These bacteria form a plaque on teeth (sticky bacterial biofilm); a high sugar and starch diet is turned into acid by these bacteria, which causes decalcification and cavities in the tooth, destroys the tooth enamel and allows the decay to occur.
Q: How does chewing sugarless gum help prevent cavities?
A: Chewing gum for...
Lasers Are Not Just For “Star Wars” AnymoreDid you know that unlike what we see in the movies, lasers can be used to benefit your pet? The word “laser” is an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.” Lasers have been successfully used for surgery and therapy in humans for many years. A...
Revolutionary Dry Eye TreatmentThere is a new revolutionary treatment, LipiFlow, for patients who suffer from dry eye caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). MGD, a progressive eye disease that affects 300 million people worldwide, stems from blockages in the oil-producing meibomian glands located in the eyelids. LipiFlow...
The ABC's Of InflammationA full spectrum of medical problems is caused by chronic inflammation. Fatigue is No. 1 on the list when patients visit their physician's office. Long-term chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and any neuromuscular disorders have always involved...
