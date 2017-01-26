The intensity of Polar Bear Plunge is only as extreme as you want it to be. You can run into the water up to your knees, or you can splash around and fully submerge yourself. Just be sure to be safe and considerate while you’re having fun.

The Polar Bear Plunge can be either a lot of fun or a little scary — it all depends on how you look at it. Here are five thoughts to keep in the back of your head to ensure you stay safe and sane when you’re barreling toward the brisk waters of the bay.

5. Be Aware Of Yourself And Of Others