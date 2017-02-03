Severna Park Voice Arundel Voice Pasadena Voice
February 03, 2017
    • Provided
      Olivia Bailey earned her scholarship by demonstrating community service, great leadership and a commitment to helping others.

    CHS Senior Earns Leaders & Achievers Scholarship

    Chesapeake High School senior Olivia Bailey has found the secret to happiness: giving. She has woven community service throughout her daily life, making her a positive example of what young people can accomplish. Recently, the tables turned on Bailey, making her the recipient of a generous gift. She received a $1,000 scholarship from the Comcast Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Program.

  • Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto’s Fiscal Year 2018 school budget proposal included $16.2 million for construction of a new High Point Elementary School.

    “An Investment In The Hopes Of Our Children”

    “A budget isn’t a document,” Dr. George Arlotto, superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), told the board of education on the morning of Wednesday, December 21, when he delivered his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2018. ““It is an investment in the...
  • The 2017 General Assembly Has Big Ramifications

    Pre-empted by two last-minute lawmaker resignations and bitter press battles waged from both Democrats and Republicans, the 437th session of the General Assembly looked to be a circus in the making. But despite the potential divisiveness, the session, which convened on January 11, will affect every...
  • Sober Living Home May Come To Boulevard Park

    Boulevard Park Improvement Association President Amanda Jerosimich was eating dinner at the Double T Diner in November when she got a private message about a sober living home taking over a neighbor’s property. Casey Welch lives in Boulevard Park near her parents, cousins and sister, who told...
  • (L-r) The fire company’s service recognition awards included Honoree Chief George Smith, Assistant Chief Bryan Gregg, Greg Dodd Award winner Joyce Hart, EMS Provider of the Year Chelsea Davey, Rookie of the Year Erin Fischer, Firefighter of the Year Gary Scott and Board Officer of the Year Amy Kiser.

    Rivera Beach VFC Honors Responders, Installs Officers

    The Rivera Beach Volunteer Fire Company held its annual awards banquet on Saturday, January 14, at the station on Fort Smallwood Road. After a welcome reception and dinner, service recognition awards were presented and the 2017 fire line and board officers were installed. The EMS Provider of the...
  • Zach Abey, a native of Pasadena who played Bucs and Panthers football and lacrosse, was thrust into the starting quarterback role for the Midshipmen late this season.

    Athlete Spotlight: Navy Quarterback Zach Abey

    Zach Abey is no stranger to athletic spotlight, but he was thrust into a very bright one in an unexpected way this winter. Abey, who grew up in Pasadena and went to Riviera Beach Elementary School and Chesapeake Middle School before attending Archbishop High School, currently plays football for the...
  • Brennan Volkman (35) and the Northeast Eagles have won four straight after a January 13 victory over rival Chesapeake.

    Northeast Boys Defeat Chesapeake, Ignite Win Streak

    The Northeast boys basketball team gave its season a jolt with a 53-40 win over visiting rival Chesapeake in front of a packed Friday-night gym on January 13, evening its record at 6-6 before surging to a pair of subsequent road victories over North County and Glen Burnie to sit at 8-6 as of...
  • Kara Blanchard was introduced along with the starting lineup for Chesapeake's MS Awareness game against Glen Burnie on January 17.

    MS Awareness Night Hosts 600+, Raises Over $3000

    Over 600 people showed up to support Kara Blanchard and the Chesapeake girls basketball team’s Multiple Sclerosis Awareness game against Glen Burnie on January 17. Blanchard, a senior with Chesapeake who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis shortly before Christmas, said the response of the...
  • PBA Update

    The Pasadena Business Association held its annual tree lighting with a crowd of 1,000 people in attendance. We had games, cookies, hot chocolate, a photo booth and, of course, the most popular Santa and his elf. Pictures with Santa were a highlight for the evening.
    We want to thank the businesses that make this evening possible: Ace Hardware & Hearth, Arundel Federal Savings Bank, Atlantic Coast Charters, Bay Country Rentals, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Calvert Veterinary Center, Katrina Krauss Photography/Free State Photo Booth, Macaroni Kid, Marco Pizza, Mojo Creative Digital, Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille, the Greene Turtle, Two Rivers Steak & Fish House, and Welcome to...
  • Lisa Sizemore and her staff at Lisa’s Deli provide conversation as warm and enjoyable as their food. For seven years, the Pasadena shop has served breakfast and lunch in a friendly, cozy atmosphere.

    Food And Camaraderie Go Hand In Hand At Lisa’s Deli

    When Lisa Sizemore first conceived the idea of opening her own restaurant, it was because she wanted a job where she could be personable. “I love being around people, but of course, nobody pays you to stand around and talk, so you have to do something,” she recalled. “I figured,...
  • The Effect Of Divorce On Your Estate Plan

    Shortly after you were married, you had your estate plan prepared, including your last will and testament, your power of attorney and your health care directive, which left your entire estate to your spouse and named your spouse as your power of attorney and health care agent. Since then, you have...
  • Now Is The Time To Start Retirement Planning

    My mother has told me all my life, “If it’s meant to be, then it’s up to me.” When I was in high school trying to make the team or make the grade, my mother always responded with this wise quip, but I didn’t really understand it. Yes, I understood that she meant I...
  • Fifth-grader Olivia Wietstruk and her dad, Cliff, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for bus driver Laura Martin, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

    Fort Smallwood Students Help Bus Driver Battle Cancer

    Laura Martin was working one of her three part-time jobs, this one as a bus driver, when lumps of hair started falling out. After getting a double mastectomy and beating breast cancer, she was now diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was worried about getting teased by kids. She opted not to tell them...
  • Musician Kevin Stevens produces uplifting music about hope and redemption.

    Musician Kevin Stevens Seeks To Inspire Others Through Song

    Kevin Stevens doesn’t have a record label — yet — and he doesn’t depend on labels to define his music, opting instead for whatever style suits his lyrics. “It ends up being an Americana, rock, folk, pop amalgamation. That’s what I see it as,” said Stevens...
  • Pasadena resident Matt Beziat earned runner-up honors for two photos. The pond picture in the Landscape category was taken on Halloween at Bunk’s Pond, which is located in a forested area of Kinder Farm.

    Photo Contest Captures The Splendor Of Kinder Farm Park

    By contest requirements, those who participated in the 2016 Life in the Park photography contest were amateurs, but based on their entries, they were anything but novices. The Friends of Kinder Farm Park recently announced the winners, who snapped shots of the park’s 288 pristine acres within...
  • Moment by moment, Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” pays loving tribute to the best movie musicals of yesteryear and builds a rallying cry for dreamers everywhere.

    Top 20 Films Of 2016

    Make no mistake, 2016 has been a tumultuous year for the world. A hate-fueled election season dominated our television sets, countless beloved figures died (from David Bowie to Carrie Fisher), and global tensions seem to be headed toward some inevitable critical point. And yet, because it takes...
  • The State Budget

    At the end of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2016 legislative session, I wrote an article that highlighted some of the good, bad and ugly legislation that was passed and how it affects Anne Arundel County. Governor Larry Hogan has shown that he and his administration are dedicated to improving Maryland’s future by improving its education system, infrastructure and public safety without increasing taxes or our debt. The $17.1 billion budget continues to be a responsible way of funding all necessary state-funded programs and agencies without raiding special funds or raising taxes on Maryland’s citizens.
    One of the main funding initiatives in the governor’s budget...
  • Frederick Douglass And Roger B. Taney

    Over the last several years, much debate has surrounded the Roger B. Taney statue on the grounds of the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Roger B. Taney, a native Marylander, served as a state delegate, state senator, United States Secretary of the Treasury, attorney general of the United States...
  • 2017 Forecast Is Good For The Future

    Let’s face it: Anne Arundel County had a rough couple of years when it came to some of its representatives. We endured criminal behavior from a former county executive, delegate and councilman, all resulting in jail time for each of them. No level of government was exempt, but looking forward...
  • Governor Hogan Releases Budget

    Governor Larry Hogan released his budget in January, and for the third year in a row, his budget provided record funding for education, is structurally balanced, and does not require tax increases. While this is nothing new for Governor Hogan, it was only five years ago that Governor Martin O...
  • Let 2017 Be The Year You Discover A New You

    We all want to look and feel our best. Carrying around excess weight is a strain on the body’s organs and systems. The good news is that losing even just a small amount — 5-10 percent of your weight — brings great benefits that include increased energy, reduced soreness, and improved health from lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. It also contributes to better blood sugar levels, prevention of Type 2 diabetes, and reduced risk of heart attack or stroke. In fact, obesity is directly correlated to hypertension and Type 2 adult-onset diabetes.
    To maintain a healthy weight, try small lifestyle choices, like eating more whole grains and produce, drinking plenty of water,...
